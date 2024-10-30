NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241010-JC800-1038 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Lt. Cmdr. Alaina Downey and Lt. Cmdr. Angela Healy, MEDIG command coordinators, during an outbrief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)