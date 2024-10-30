NMLPDC MEDIG Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241010-JC800-1020 BETHESDA, Md. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Capt. William Deniston, lead inspector for the Medical Inspector General, awards a certificate of recognition to Lt. Jessica Wentlent and Ms. Alexa Garrett, program managers for the performance evaluation system, during an out brief for MEDIG. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)