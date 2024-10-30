A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group places a cap on an F-16 Fighting Falcon Jet during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Routine exercises train airmen to continue critical maintenance operations under wartime-like stress, ensuring jets are always ready to fly for the Indo-Pacific Air Forces when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8729997
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-KM882-2052
|Resolution:
|5805x3862
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.