Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group places a cap on an F-16 Fighting Falcon Jet during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Routine exercises train airmen to continue critical maintenance operations under wartime-like stress, ensuring jets are always ready to fly for the Indo-Pacific Air Forces when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)