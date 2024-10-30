Beverly Sunrise 24-6: MXG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group inspects hookups for an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. During exercises, maintenance teams at the 35th Fighter Wing simulate wartime conditions to ensure airmen are prepared to keep jets operational, supporting Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ readiness to deter threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)