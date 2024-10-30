Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: MXG [Image 1 of 8]

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: MXG

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group inspects hookups for an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. During exercises, maintenance teams at the 35th Fighter Wing simulate wartime conditions to ensure airmen are prepared to keep jets operational, supporting Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ readiness to deter threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8729990
    VIRIN: 241024-F-KM882-2007
    Resolution: 5827x3877
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6: MXG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

