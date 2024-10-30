An F-16 Fighting Falcon undergoes maintenance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Through exercises that simulate combat conditions, the 35th Fighter Wing’s maintenance teams learn how to sustain aircraft operations in a wartime setting, ensuring Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission success even in the most challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|10.24.2024
|11.01.2024 02:58
|8729993
|241024-F-KM882-2031
|6048x4024
|5.83 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|10
|1
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.