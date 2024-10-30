Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon undergoes maintenance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Through exercises that simulate combat conditions, the 35th Fighter Wing’s maintenance teams learn how to sustain aircraft operations in a wartime setting, ensuring Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission success even in the most challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)