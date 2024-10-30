Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group runs a diagnostic on an F-16 Fighting Falcon Jet during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Routine exercises train airmen to continue critical maintenance operations under wartime-like stress, ensuring jets are always ready to fly for the Indo-Pacific Air Forces when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8729994
    VIRIN: 241024-F-KM882-2037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: MXG
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG
    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download