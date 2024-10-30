A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon gas tank connection during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. These training exercises are designed to prepare maintenance teams to operate under wartime conditions, ensuring jets at the 35th Fighter Wing remain mission-ready to support Indo-Pacific Air Forces in any conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8729991
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-KM882-2017
|Resolution:
|5501x3660
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.