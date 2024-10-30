Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon gas tank connection during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. These training exercises are designed to prepare maintenance teams to operate under wartime conditions, ensuring jets at the 35th Fighter Wing remain mission-ready to support Indo-Pacific Air Forces in any conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)