Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group brief one another during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Maintenance continues during exercises that mimic wartime environments, ensuring Misawa’s Airmen are ready to keep jets flying when it matters most to support Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ priority of mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)