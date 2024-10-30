Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG [Image 3 of 8]

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group run diagnostics on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. These exercises prepare maintenance teams to operate effectively in potential wartime environments, ensuring Misawa’s jets are always airworthy and ready to support Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 02:58
