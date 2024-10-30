U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group run diagnostics on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. These exercises prepare maintenance teams to operate effectively in potential wartime environments, ensuring Misawa’s jets are always airworthy and ready to support Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8729992
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-KM882-2024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.