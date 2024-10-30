Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group run diagnostics on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. These exercises prepare maintenance teams to operate effectively in potential wartime environments, ensuring Misawa’s jets are always airworthy and ready to support Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ strategic objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)