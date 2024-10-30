Beverly Sunrise 24-6: 35 MXG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group inspects an armament attachment point on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Routine training exercises are designed to prepare maintenance teams to operate under wartime conditions, ensuring jets at the 35th Fighter Wing remain mission-ready to support Indo-Pacific deterrence and security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)