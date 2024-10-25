U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wings Over Houston airshow attendees watch U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, perform a combat capabilities demonstration during the airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The airshow attracted thousands of aviation enthusiasts to watch aerial demonstrations performed by both military and civilian aviators. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)