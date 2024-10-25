Wings Over Houston airshow attendees watch U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, perform a combat capabilities demonstration during the airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The airshow attracted thousands of aviation enthusiasts to watch aerial demonstrations performed by both military and civilian aviators. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8722618
|VIRIN:
|241027-F-AM378-1504
|Resolution:
|4861x3234
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.