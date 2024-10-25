U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Charles “Atlas” Boynton, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) support pilot and safety officer, right, speaks to Master Sgt. Max Thomas, F-16 VDT superintendent, prior to the team’s aerial demonstration during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The support pilot, a fully qualified F-16 pilot, communicates with the demonstration pilot during their performance to ensure they are performing a safe show by scanning the area for obstacles and ensuring safe air speeds and altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)