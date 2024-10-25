Capt. Charles “Atlas” Boynton, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) support pilot and safety officer, right, speaks to Master Sgt. Max Thomas, F-16 VDT superintendent, prior to the team’s aerial demonstration during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The support pilot, a fully qualified F-16 pilot, communicates with the demonstration pilot during their performance to ensure they are performing a safe show by scanning the area for obstacles and ensuring safe air speeds and altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8722616
|VIRIN:
|241027-F-AM378-1365
|Resolution:
|5091x3387
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.