    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, left, and Retired Lt. Col. Charles “Tuna” Hainline, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang pilot, fly in formation during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The Air Combat Command demonstration teams works closely with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration for the U.S. Air Force past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    This work, U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air combat command
    demo team
    viper demo team
    wings over houston
    f-16 viper demonstration team

