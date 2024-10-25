U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, left, and Retired Lt. Col. Charles “Tuna” Hainline, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang pilot, fly in formation during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The Air Combat Command demonstration teams works closely with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration for the U.S. Air Force past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)