    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    University of Houston ROTC cadets take a picture in front of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team YF-16 heritage aircraft during a meet and greet at the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. In 2024, the team released a 50th anniversary paint scheme, paying homage to the YF-16 prototype that first flew at Edwards Air Force Base in 1974. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8722614
    VIRIN: 241027-F-AM378-1245
    Resolution: 5515x3669
    Size: 9.93 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

