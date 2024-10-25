U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

University of Houston ROTC cadets take a picture in front of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team YF-16 heritage aircraft during a meet and greet at the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. In 2024, the team released a 50th anniversary paint scheme, paying homage to the YF-16 prototype that first flew at Edwards Air Force Base in 1974. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)