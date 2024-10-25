U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high speed pass with pyrotechnics during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The pilot has excellent flight control of the F-16 through its "fly-by-wire" system. Electrical wires relay commands, replacing the usual cables and linkage controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8722615
|VIRIN:
|241027-F-AM378-1274
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.