U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, left, and Retired Lt. Col. Charles “Tuna” Hainline, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation (HFF) P-51 Mustang pilot, perform a split break maneuver during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The team travels across the United States to perform at air shows, occasionally paired with an HFF pilot and aircraft to illustrate the technological advancements in aviation the U.S. has produced in 20th and 21st centuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)