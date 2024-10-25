U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis in front of the crowd during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The team travels across the U.S. and internationally to perform at air shows, enhancing community relations and positively influencing Air Force recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)