    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

    U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis in front of the crowd during the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The team travels across the U.S. and internationally to perform at air shows, enhancing community relations and positively influencing Air Force recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:38
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    air combat command
    demo team
    viper demo team
    wings over houston
    f-16 viper demonstration team

