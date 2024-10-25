U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at Wings Over Houston airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, far right, speaks to University of Houston Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets during a meet and greet at the Wings Over Houston airshow at Ellington Airport, Oct. 27, 2024. The team’s mission is to inspire the next generation of U.S. Air Force pilots and maintainers, organizing question and answer sessions with the team and local programs to accomplish this nation-wide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)