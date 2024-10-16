U.S. Army Specialist Nikitas, assigned to Foxtrot Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), shakes Lt. Col. Lukas Berg's hand after receiving the Army Achievement Medal (AAM), for superb organizational prowess and tactical proficiency during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-11, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. The AAM is granted to personnel for displaying outstanding achievement or meritorious service; Soldiers who earn this medal have made significant contributions to their unit’s success, reflecting a high standard of professionalism. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 12:08
|Photo ID:
|8707517
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-JF015-1289
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jayden Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.