2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

U.S. Army Specialist Nikitas, assigned to Foxtrot Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), shakes Lt. Col. Lukas Berg's hand after receiving the Army Achievement Medal (AAM), for superb organizational prowess and tactical proficiency during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-11, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. The AAM is granted to personnel for displaying outstanding achievement or meritorious service; Soldiers who earn this medal have made significant contributions to their unit’s success, reflecting a high standard of professionalism. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)