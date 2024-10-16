2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Buchanan assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), receives the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) from his battalion commander Lt. Col. Lukas Berg at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to maintain a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)