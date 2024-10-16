2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tray containing multiple Army Achievement Medals (AAM) are presented to Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. The AAM is granted to personnel for displaying outstanding achievement or meritorious service; Soldiers who earn this medal have made significant contributions to their unit’s success, reflecting a high standard of professionalism. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)