2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

US. Army 1st Sgt. Marshall, right, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), salutes Lt. Col. Lukas Berg after being awarded the Army Achievement Medal. The AAM is granted to personnel for displaying outstanding achievement or meritorious service; Soldiers who earn this medal have made significant contributions to their unit’s success, reflecting a high standard of professionalism. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)