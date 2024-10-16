2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), march in formation before receiving the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to maintain a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)