2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

US. Army Lt. Col. Lukas Berg commander of, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), awards his Soldiers the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) for outstanding performance and tactical proficiency during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 24-11, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to maintain a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8707511
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-JF015-1105
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
