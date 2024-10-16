2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US. Army Staff Sgt. Blanton assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), salutes Lt. Col. Lukas Berg after receiving the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) for outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence as part of the JRTC trail team at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. The AAM is granted to personnel for displaying outstanding achievement or meritorious service; Soldiers who earn this medal have made significant contributions to their unit’s success, reflecting a high standard of professionalism. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)