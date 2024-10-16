2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

A U.S. Army Staff Sgt. assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), receives the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Oct. 15, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to maintain a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. The AAM is granted to personnel for displaying outstanding achievement or meritorious service; Soldiers who earn this medal have made significant contributions to their unit’s success, reflecting a high standard of professionalism. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)
