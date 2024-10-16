2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), stand in formation with in preparation for a unit award ceremony on Oct, 15, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to maintain a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)