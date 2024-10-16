U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), stand in formation with in preparation for a unit award ceremony on Oct, 15, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to maintain a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (US. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8707508
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-JF015-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-3 GSAB JRTC award ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jayden Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.