Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christina Campbell, 51st Medical Group dental technician, showcases M9 tape during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024.

During real-world scenarios, M9 tape would change colors to alert Airmen of the presence of chemical contaminants in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)