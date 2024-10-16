Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tiffany Sims, 51st Medical Group tactical casualty care wing coordinator, teaches Ruth Ortega Varela, Osan spouse, how to apply a tourniquet during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The 51st MDG's mission is to maintain and ensure medical readiness for contingencies by providing high-quality, trusted care for approximately 8,000 enrollees and 20,000 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)