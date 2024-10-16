Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Keyes, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight team member, helps Crystal Sanchez, Osan spouse, put on a bomb suit during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight conducts and supports 10 mission areas and its primary mission is to clear and defend the airfield from explosive hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)