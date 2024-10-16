Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to 51st Fighter Wing brief Osan spouses about their careers and the F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The Osan Spouse Immersion Tour gives spouses and partners the opportunity to see what 51st FW Airmen do in their jobs and showcases how they directly contribute to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)