Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to 51st Fighter Wing brief Osan spouses about their careers and the F-16 Fighting Falcon during an Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The Osan Spouse Immersion Tour gives spouses and partners the opportunity to see what 51st FW Airmen do in their jobs and showcases how they directly contribute to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8704018
    VIRIN: 241016-F-CN389-1060
    Resolution: 4960x3300
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    Military Spouse
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download