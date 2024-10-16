Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Fighter Wing hosted a spouse immersion tour to showcase the wing’s capabilities and provide a better understanding of the “Fight Tonight” mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024.



The tour aimed to strengthen the connection between Osan AB families and the operational side of the mission, allowing spouses to gain firsthand insight into the daily responsibilities of service members.



“Our Airmen are extremely motivated and proud of the work they do,” said Capt. Mi Kyeong Jung, Osan Spouse Immersion Tour coordinator. “The units we reached out to were excited to volunteer their time and showcase their expertise. I think it gave them a sense of confidence and pride to show that we are ready to ‘Fight Tonight.’”



Participants were given the opportunity to learn about the F-16 Fighting Falcon from 36th Fighter Squadron pilots and Airmen from the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron.



Spouses also engaged in hands-on activities with Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight such as trying on a bomb suit and operating a robot used for dangerous tasks that are too high-risk for human intervention.



“I really enjoyed learning from the Airmen,” said Jordan Jacobs, Osan spouse. “Learning what their specific operations are and how it connects to the bigger picture overall gave me a better understanding of the mission here at Osan. It was a great experience.”



After lunch, participants were given a tour of the 51st Medical Group and taught Tactical Combat Casualty Care. 51st MDG Airmen also gave them a walkthrough of the decontamination area where they showcased how they would properly decontaminate patients during a chemical attack.



The tour concluded with personnel from the Military Family and Readiness Center giving information on resources spouses can take advantage of during their time in the Republic of Korea.



“The opportunity to have a deeper understanding of the mission brings a sense of belonging and camaraderie within the community,” said Master Sgt. Rajeev Shilpakar, Osan Spouse Immersion Tour coordinator. “This event gives a better understanding that we are all in this together and appreciate each other’s contributions and it strengthens mutual respect for each other.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024 00:40 Story ID: 483393 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour, by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.