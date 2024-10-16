Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Winkler, 51st Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member, showcases how to load an air intercept missile during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. During the tour, spouses were able to work closely with Airmen and learn how their daily operations directly contribute to the mission of the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)