    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 6 of 9]

    Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcu Balkaran, 51st Maintenance Group vehicle weapons loader, teaches Rhegerose Gamueda, Osan spouse, how to drive a bomb loader vehicle during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The Aerospace Ground Equipment flight controls, modernizes and repairs AGE units worth $23 million. This flight also supports the base infrastructure as required and provides transient aircraft support every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

