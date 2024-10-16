U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcu Balkaran, 51st Maintenance Group vehicle weapons loader, teaches Rhegerose Gamueda, Osan spouse, how to drive a bomb loader vehicle during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The Aerospace Ground Equipment flight controls, modernizes and repairs AGE units worth $23 million. This flight also supports the base infrastructure as required and provides transient aircraft support every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 00:40
|Photo ID:
|8704022
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-CN389-1578
|Resolution:
|5636x3750
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
No keywords found.