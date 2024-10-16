Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group help Osan spouses lift an air intercept missile during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. 51st MXG Airmen have provided the 51st FW with maintenance support for nearly 59 years during periods of war and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)