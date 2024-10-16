U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Winkler, 51st Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member, teaches Crystal Sanchez, Osan spouse, how to load an air intercept missile during the Osan Spouse Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 51st MXG have provided the 51st Fighter Wing with maintenance support for nearly 59 years during periods of war and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
Building Bonds: Osan AB Spouse Immersion Tour
