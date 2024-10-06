Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

7th Air Force’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball attendees pose for photos at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The ball not only celebrated the Air Force’s 77th birthday, but paid tribute to the 71 years of stability that the U.S.-ROK alliance has brought to the ROK peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)