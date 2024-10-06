Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, and Airman Rayland Green, 8th Communications Squadron client systems technician, cut a cake during the 7th AF’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The cake cutting tradition is done by choosing the highest ranking and youngest Airman in attendance to cut the cake; the distinct honor commemorates all those who serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8681822
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-BG083-1140
|Resolution:
|5619x3876
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
