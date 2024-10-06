Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula [Image 8 of 9]

    Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

    SEOUL, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, 7th Air Force commander, and Airman Rayland Green, 8th Communications Squadron client systems technician, cut a cake during the 7th AF’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The cake cutting tradition is done by choosing the highest ranking and youngest Airman in attendance to cut the cake; the distinct honor commemorates all those who serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 04:10
    Photo ID: 8681822
    VIRIN: 241004-F-BG083-1140
    Resolution: 5619x3876
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SEOUL, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

