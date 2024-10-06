Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright gives keynote remarks during 7th AF’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. In honor of the Year of the Blue Dragon, one of the ball’s themes, Wright broke down what the symbol represents and shared lessons learned from his 34 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 04:11
|Photo ID:
|8681818
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-BG083-1106
|Resolution:
|7177x4790
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
