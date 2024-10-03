Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, claps while giving opening remarks during 7th Air Force’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The ball was hosted by the 51st Fighter Wing but was open to all AF personnel on the ROK peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)