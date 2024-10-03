Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula [Image 2 of 9]

    Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

    SEOUL, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An hors d’oeuvre and dipping oil awaits 7th AF’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball attendees at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The night’s festivities included a 4 course meal, singing of the Korean and U.S. national anthems, keynote remarks from Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the ceremonial cutting of the 77th AF birthday cake, and a dance reception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 04:11
    Photo ID: 8681816
    VIRIN: 241004-F-BG083-1005
    Resolution: 5833x3893
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SEOUL, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

