Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An hors d’oeuvre and dipping oil awaits 7th AF’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball attendees at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The night’s festivities included a 4 course meal, singing of the Korean and U.S. national anthems, keynote remarks from Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, the ceremonial cutting of the 77th AF birthday cake, and a dance reception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)