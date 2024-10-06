Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 900 service members assigned to Osan Air Base, Kunsan AB, Deagu AB, and more units across the Korean peninsula, as well as community partners, gather to celebrate the Air Force’s 77th birthday at Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. In honor of the Year of the Blue Dragon, one of the ball’s themes, a dragon shaped ice sculpture stood tall between the U.S. and South Korean national flags outside the ballroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)