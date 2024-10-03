Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Javelle Crite, 51st Security Forces Squadron confinement non-commissioned officer in charge, fine tunes dance music during the reception of the 7th AF’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. More than 900 service members from across the ROK peninsula, as well as community partners, gathered to celebrate the AF’s 77th birthday and pay tribute to the 71 year U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)