Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

A dragon shaped ice sculpture stands tall between the U.S. and South Korean national flags outside the Vista Hall ballroom at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2024. The sculpture pays homage to the theme of 7th AF’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball, Year of the Blue Dragon: Strength, Prosperity, and Success. More than 900 service members across the ROK peninsula, as well as community partners, gathered to celebrate the AF’s 77th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)