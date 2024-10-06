Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Noh, 51st Maintenance Group squadron lead crew member, sings the Korean and U.S. national anthems during the 7th Air Force’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball, Oct 4, 2024, at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Formal events on the Korean peninsula traditionally include the national anthems of both nations, showing respect to the longstanding partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)