    Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula [Image 3 of 9]

    Strength, Prosperity, and Success: Celebrating the U.S. Air Force 77th birthday on the Korean peninsula

    SEOUL, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Noh, 51st Maintenance Group squadron lead crew member, sings the Korean and U.S. national anthems during the 7th Air Force’s Peninsula Wide AF Ball, Oct 4, 2024, at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Formal events on the Korean peninsula traditionally include the national anthems of both nations, showing respect to the longstanding partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

