Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

Erin Treff, left, spouse, and U.S. Air National Guard Col. Christopher Treff, right, deputy commander of the 251st Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, Ohio Air National Guard, attend a briefing together during the Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. Spouses were invited to participate in joint briefings and a separate spouses conference, where they discussed community engagement, recruiting, and challenges faced during deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)