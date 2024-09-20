Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course and 15 spouses who attended the combined spouses conference pose for a group photo at the National Guard Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. Spouses participated in sessions aimed at connecting with the Air National Guard mission, their spouses' units, and each other while discussing community engagement, recruiting, and challenges faced during deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)