    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

    Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Attendees of the Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course and 15 spouses who attended the combined spouses conference pose for a group photo at the National Guard Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. Spouses participated in sessions aimed at connecting with the Air National Guard mission, their spouses' units, and each other while discussing community engagement, recruiting, and challenges faced during deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8656068
    VIRIN: 240919-Z-WN050-2009
    Resolution: 7176x4785
    Size: 21.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    Air National Guard
    Leadership
    GPC
    National Capital Region
    Commander Leadership Course

