U.S. Air National Guard Col. Joshua Assayag, commander, 195th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, California Air National Guard, asks a question during the Commander Leadership Course at the National Guard Memorial, National Guard Association of the United States, commonly referred to as the “NGAUS” building in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. The course provided commanders with leadership insights and discussions on Wing and Group command responsibilities in the context of the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8656061
|VIRIN:
|240919-Z-WN050-1745
|Resolution:
|5149x3433
|Size:
|15.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.