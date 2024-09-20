Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Joshua Assayag, commander, 195th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, California Air National Guard, asks a question during the Commander Leadership Course at the National Guard Memorial, National Guard Association of the United States, commonly referred to as the “NGAUS” building in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. The course provided commanders with leadership insights and discussions on Wing and Group command responsibilities in the context of the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)