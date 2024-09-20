Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

Erika Slaton, director of Military Community Support Programs for Military Community and Family Policy, gives a presentation to wing and group commanders at the Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. Kelley provided key insights on policies affecting military families, including quality-of-life issues, military spouse career advancement, and available family support programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
