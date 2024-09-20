Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, Chief of Staff, South Dakota Air National Guard, speaks to a room full of wing and group commanders during the Commander Leadership Course at the National Guard Memorial, National Guard Association of the United States, commonly referred to as the “NGAUS” building in Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. The course provided leaders with insights into Wing and Group command responsibilities during competition, crisis, and conflict, challenging them to think and communicate as senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)